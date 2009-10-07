Jay-Z Becoming A Rockstar

Reports have stated that Hov is in the process of trying to join forces with Liam Gallager from Rock group Oasis. Yes, the same group that had words for the rapper when some felt that he shouldn’t have been able to headline the Glastonbury music festival due to the fact that it messes with the history and the roots of the festival.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Noel Gallagher stated. “If you start to break it then people aren’t going to go. I’m sorry, but Jay-Z? No chance…I’m not having Hip-Hop at Glastonbury.”

After sending some lyrical jabs down that alley at brother Noel, Jay must have just brushed the dirt from that situation and moved on.

“Their music is tight and I think we could blend our styles well,” Jay stated. “When I teamed up with Linkin Park nobody expected that to work but we made a massive success of it. The same could happen with Liam.”

In 2004 while Jay-Z was dealing with post-retirement syndrome, the rapper decided to make a bold move as it related to the scheme of Hip-Hop. Adopting Run-DMC and Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way”, he decided to create his own mash up of Rock and Rap.

The original concept came when MTV featured Jay on their Mash Ups shows and allowed the rapper to enlist a group that he wanted to work alongside.

Linking up with group Linkin Park, Jay set them all up for a Collision Course, which was an EP blending songs from both artists such as “Numb/Encore” which exploded over the airwaves. The mixture of the two came off so fluid that it only made sense to keep it moving as Linkin Park was already establishing themselves as formidable artists in the Rock genre.

The project was a success, for a lack of better words, as the 6 track release has almost gone double platinum.

Since then, constant international trips have shown the rapper picking up a more Euro-style and there have been sightings of Jigga at rock concerts.

There have also been reports that the rapper is looking to sign a Rock group.

It was almost inevitable for Hip-Hop to make the transition as artists such as Lil Wayne and Onyx have been heavily influenced by the genre. As the music continues to evolve, it is more than clear that crossing between genres will soon be routine.

It’s not about Rock or about Hip-Hop, it’s always just been about making good music.