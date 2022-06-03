HHW Gaming: Trae Young & Pete Davidson Get Left In The Truck In New ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ ADs

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Activision dropped the live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Thursday, which also announced the game’s full reveal is coming on June 8. Two celebrity-led cuts of the same ad featuring Trae Young and Pete Davidson have arrived.

Everyone Is Excited About Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

It’s no secret. Everyone is excited about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including professional athletes and other celebrities. Activision always drops star-studded commercials along with the games. So, it comes as no surprise the highly anticipated shooter is getting the same treatment.

Activision released two shorter cuts of the live-action teaser unleashed to the world. Instead of the more serious tone of the first commercial, these two ads have a much more humorous style.

The separate commercials feature the Atlanta Hawks All-Star and Kim Kardashian’s boo joining the Ultimate Team, Taskforce Force 141: Gaz, Soap, Alejandro, and Captain Price on their way to a mission.

“The secret is out. I am in the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II live-action trailer,” Davidson proudly announced.

Young and Davidson don’t seem to grasp the seriousness of the situation leading to plenty of confusion before Captain Price decides to leave both Young and Davidson in the truck.

Trae Young also spoke about joining the Ultimate Team and his excitement about Modern Warfare 2, revealing it’s been a dream to be in a Call of Duty commercial since seeing his idol, the late Kobe Bryant, in one.

“I’m excited to be with the ultimate team from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The new game is going to be legit,” Trae Young said. “Ever since I saw Kobe star in a Call of Duty live-action trailer when I was a kid, it has been a dream of mine to star in one too.”

The game arrives on October 28, 2022, marking the end of Call of Duty being released yearly.

Photo: Infinity Ward / Activision