Cory Gunz Looks to the Future

New York has been on the come-up as of late and it feels like artists are trying to take back the crown for being the hotspot in Hip-Hop.

With Maino releasing his debut and Red Café getting the assist from Diddy, it might be time for another new gun known as Cory Gunz to step into the arena.

The young rapper has already been given the co-signs from veteran New York MCs like Saigon as well as an endorsement from his uncle Shaq Diesel a.k.a. Shaquile O’Neal.

Annihilating the “A Milli” instrumental, Gunz has been heavy in the mixtape and he has taken it one step further with a co-sign from DJ Drama. Together, the two released Gangsta Grillz: Heir to the Throne with the rapper going in over 15 new tracks with a track list of 26.

As it is routine with the mixtape, the New Yorker is sending it as a prequel to bigger things as he is adamantly working on his debut album, God Forgives, I Don’t, which will feature the song “Get Right Tonight” with singer Ryan Leslie. The project will be distributed through Militia/ After Platinum Records.

Known as The Bronx Secret Weapon, the rapper has a lot more in store outside of fiery 16s as he has enlisted the help of “actor” and “rapper” Nick Cannon. Better yet, the host of Wild’N Out. The two are in the process of crafting a reality show for the young Gunz although no concrete details have been delivered in relation to the project. In the end, it can only broaden his exposure and open up his fanbase which will contribute to his future in music.

A rider for 50 Cent and the G-Unit camp, Gunz was in attendance for the ThisIs50 Festival where he graced the stage to give a performance for his home state.

There’s a new age approaching and there will be a time when the veterans will be forced to let go of the reigns. The only question is, who will lead the charge once the new school is all that is left?