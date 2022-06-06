Dave Chappelle & Black Star’s ‘Drink Champs’ Episode On Hold, Allegedly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most anticipated podcast appearances is now on hold. Sources say Dave Chappelle has asked that his Drink Champs episode with Black Star be shelved.

As per Page Six N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN recently sat down with the Brooklyn duo for a very rare joint interview. The Rap group was also joined by the legendary comedian who is said to have funded all the travel and expenses to make the episode happen. At the end of May they teased the interview but have yet to release it. According to the celebrity gossip site Dave has asked that the episode be put on hold.

“They were to supposed to interview Black Star about their new album, and Dave wanted to pop in and shout out Black Star, which he did,” one source explains. “When Dave does something, it becomes more about Dave,” the source elaborates. “It came time to run it, and it was right after [mass shootings] in Buffalo and Texas,” our source says. “[Chappelle and his team] just thought it was ill-timed. … They wanted to approve the timing of it and thought, ‘Hold off, slow down. It’s tone-deaf to release something at this time.’”

Neither Dave Chappelle, N.O.R.E. or DJ EFN have commented on the matter. You can view their original promotional trailer below.

Photo: Sean Rayford