Cactus Jack Returns: Travis Scott Headlines Day N Vegas 2022

The 2022 Day N Vegas festival just got a little bit more lively as Travis Scott was named as a headliner, marking his first major concert performance since the Astroworld tragedy.

According to reports, the rapper will headline the final day of the weekend concert event set to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Scott’s appearance will mark his first major concert event in the U.S. since November 2021, when the crowd gathered at his set during the Astroworld concert festival surged, crushing many. That incident left 10 people dead, with many joining up to sue the “Sicko” rapper as well as Drake and Live Nation for damages. Scott had committed to performing at music festivals that will be held in South America later in the fall.

The full lineup for Day N Vegas features SZA and J.Cole as the other headliners on Friday and Saturday, respectively. It also includes many notable acts such as Pusha-T, Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Vince Staples, Baby Keem, Jorja Smith, Syd, T-Pain, City Girls, Joji, Summer Walker, Smino, UMI, Sabrina Claudio, Steve Lacy, Trippie Redd, Jhene Aiko, Earthgang, BIA, and more.

The announcement is the latest entry back into the public light for Scott. He had recently made an appearance at the televised Billboard Music Awards in April. “There will be no canceling on my watch,” Diddy said at the time of Scott’s BBMAs appearance ahead of the show. “Love is about forgiveness…so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.” The rapper had also performed at a private event at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami in addition to other private shows in the past few months.

The Day N Vegas Festival will be held from September 2nd through the 4th. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Friday (June 10th) at 10 A.M. ET.