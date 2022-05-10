Travis Scott Slated To Perform At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is making his public return to the stage in a bold fashion, being the latest artist to be named as a performer at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

According to reports, the Billboard Music Awards announced on Monday (May 9th) that the Houston native will be performing at the awards show that will be taking place this upcoming weekend. Travis Scott’s appearance will be the first time he’s performed in such a setting since the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival last November which resulted in 10 deaths. The awards show made the announcement through its Twitter account. Scott is up for an award this year for the remix of “Goosebumps” with HVME being nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Song. He’ll join other notable artists such as Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Maxwell. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be the host of the show, which will also feature Mary J. Blige who is expected to receive the Billboard Icon Award.

For Scott, it will also be his first televised performance since the incident at Astroworld as well. The “Sicko” rapper has been maintaining a low profile, but he did perform at the E1LEVEN nightclub in Miami, Florida as part of the festivities for the Miami Grand Prix in the past few days. According to sources at TMZ, tickets for the performance were $150 for women and $250 for men with VIP table access estimated at $100K. The lucrative gig seems to be the beginning of a public comeback for Scott, who is also slated to hit the road once again as he was named as a headline performer at the Primavera Sound festival which will take place across Brazil, Chile, and Argentina this summer.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be held live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 15th.