HHW Gaming: Taskforce 141 Takes Centerstage In ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Reveal Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal trailer has arrived, and its campaign looks like it will pick right up where 2019’s Modern Warfare left off.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Is Doubling Down On The Action For Its Campaign

Ahead of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, Activision and Infinity Ward pulled the cover off its worst-kept secret Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The reveal trailer for the game showed off the action-packed campaign that serves as a direct sequel to Modern Warfare’s serious tone, but this time Infinity Ward is going back to Call of Duty’s bread and butter, those wow moments and plenty of shootouts.

In Modern Warfare 2, you will fight alongside the newly formed Task Force 141, an elite international team comprised of returning favorites, Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Sergeant John “Soap” MacTavish.

Joining them are some new faces as well, like Colonel Alejandro Vargas and Corporal Phillip Graves; and CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell.

The campaign as broken down by Infinity Ward:

Modern Warfare ll picks up the action as the sequel to Modern Warfare 2019, as the newly formed Task Force 141 faces a massive global threat across a campaign of missions that push the boundaries of gameplay.

The action takes players around the world as Task Force 141 works to neutralize a terrorist conspiracy and attack on the US, spanning locations around the globe.

A newly aligned menace conspires to create chaos inside the US borders, and Task Force 141 must come together against all odds.

Players will fight alongside the most iconic characters in Modern Warfare, including Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, and Laswell, as well as encounter a host of lethal new allies like Mexican Special Forces, Colonel Alejandro Vargas, and adversaries drawn from the murkiest corners of the global war on terror.

The game studio also shared what innovations are coming

Infinity Ward has continued to innovate upon the blockbuster Modern Warfare 2019, ushering in the new era of Call of Duty. In a memorable new take on classic boots-on-the-ground gameplay, players will need to strategically consider the role of night vision, stealth, amphibious assaults, vehicular warfare, and more as they fight against the odds.

Modern Warfare ll and a newWarzone2.0 experience will deliver revolutionary new advancements in Al that affect each game experience, including squad mate positioning & enemy patterns to NPCs & civilian movement, & much more, all dynamically react to your choices.

New gunsmith that provides players with a massive amount of weapon customization.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheatwill continue its multi-faceted approach to combat cheating in Modern Warfare II and to the new Warzone 2.0 experience. Team RICOCHET is bringing its consistently updated suite of server-side tools and detection systems to our title in an effort to fight unfair play.

Infinity Ward also notes Modern Warfare 2 will usher in a new era of Call of Duty, being that the studio is solely focusing on next-gen consoles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam on Friday, October 28th 2022.

Step into the trailer below.

—

Photo: Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2