Trapped In The Cooler: R. Kelly Should Get Over 25 Years In Prison, Says The Feds

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Disgraced and dastardly R&B crooner R. Kelly is looking at serious times. Federal prosecutors are going to request that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, and convicted sexual predator, be sentenced to over 25 years in prison.

Mind you, that 25 is just for one of his cases.

Reports TMZ:

Federal prosecutors out of the Eastern District of NY — who won a conviction against Kelly last September — just filed their recommendation for his sentencing, and they believe there’s more than enough reason to send him away for “in excess of 25 years.”

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds say Kelly’s particularly menacing because of his history of enticing minors. Prosecutors hold up the case of his relationship with Aaliyah as a prime example, saying he “began to sexually abuse her when she was just 12 or 13 years old.” As they laid out in the trial, Kelly went on to marry her in an attempt to cover up that abuse and dodge criminal charges.

But but wait it gets worse.

Other reasons prosecutors want the judge to throw the book at Kelly include his recordings of child pornography … and the “physical and psychological” abuse of women. Of course, much of that was detailed in the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary — things like Kelly making women call him “Daddy,” violent spankings if they disobeyed his rules, and prolonged isolation as punishment.

Also referenced in the document is R. Kelly continuing to have sex with women while knowing, and not disclosing to them, that he had herpes. And that’s not even allegedly anymore since dude got convicted.

Basically, prosecutors believe R. Kelly continued his ill behaviour because he figured his musical talents amounted to get out of jail free card. Not anymore.

R’uh’s sentencing is scheduled for June 29, and then he’ll be going to trial in Illinois and Minnesota after that.