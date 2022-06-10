Memphis Bleek Wants Verzuz Smoke With Juelz Santana After Dismissal

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Memphis Bleek wants in on that Verzuz smoke and he’s taken the challenge straight to the doorsteps of… Juelz Santana?!

Memphis gonna be tight when this becomes the least-watched Verzuz battle ever. Just sayin.’

Still, Memphis Bleek wants that battle as Vibe is reporting that Jay-Z’s former protege was rubbed the wrong way by some comments Juelz Santana made during his appearance on Nore’s Drink Champs podcast.

When Nore asked Santana whether or not he would go up against Bleek in a Verzuz battle (that no one asked for or even thought of), Juelz responded by saying “I don’t think he want that” before adding “I don’t even want to say that. He’s going to want what he wants, but the people don’t want that. I don’t want that. Matter fact, you could have that one. But Bleek good, though. I fuck with Bleek. I ain’t taking nothing away from him either, but I just put myself up there,”

That was enough to put the battery in Bleek’s back as he playfully clapped back at Juelz saying “He said he want that smoke [smoke emoji] that’s been my G but he can get this [fire emoji].”

Yeah, just off the top of our head we’d have to say Juelz might have this one in the bag off of commercial hits alone. No shots, just sayin.

Deadass though we hope Juelz doesn’t bite because again unless Memphis brings out Jay and Beans for their hits while Juelz brings out Cam and Jim for theirs. That’s probably the only way to get this potential Verzuz trending on social media.