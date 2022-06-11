Jim Jones & Migos “We Set The Trends,” Pharrell Williams ft. 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator “Cash In Cash Out” & More | Daily Visuals 6.10.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

NFT’s have been all the rage for a minute now and while many Hip-Hoppers aren’t really up on the new digital art movement, Jim Jones and Migos are looking to cash in on the latest craze.

In their latest visuals to “We Set The Trends,” Migos (all three of them too) get digitalized and rock in the metaverse before Jim Jones turns the White House into the trap house while taking to the podium all in the name of digital art. This is the first ever NFT music video too so it should be interesting to see how this goes.

Speaking of a digital world, Pharrell too leaves reality to get into a more computer generated existence for his clip to “Cash In Cash Out” where he, 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator get the clay animation treatment and go through all kinds of dope transformations relating to their lyrics. Dope sh*t, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kevin Gates, Nardo Wick, and more.

JIM JONES & MIGOS – “WE SET THE TRENDS”

PHARRELL WILLIAMS FT. 21 SAVAGE & TYLER, THE CREATOR – “CASH IN CASH OUT”

KEVIN GATES – “INTRO”

NARDO WICK – “RIOT”

J.I. – “RIOT”

GREENTEA PENG – “STUCK IN THE MIDDLE”

CHARLY BLACK & ITS DIA – “SUNDAY TO SUNDAY”

KING LIL G – “PROPZ 2 THA KILLAS”

SHAD DA GOD – “CAKE”

CAM & CHINA – “OFFBRAND”