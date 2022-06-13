Netflix Announces New ‘Castlevania’ Spinoff Series

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On the low, Castlevania proved to be one of Netflix’s best anime series. Old school Nintendo fans loved how the service was able to breathe animated life into the classic video game series when it premiered back in 2017.

Now four seasons later, the fan-favorite series is getting a spinoff as Netflix recently announced that Castlevania: Nocturne is set to hit the streaming service some time in the future. Set to take place during the French Revolution of 1792, Castlevania: Nocturne will center around Belmont family descendants, Richter Belmont and Maria Renard who’ll be taking on the undead with whips, swords and of course, a wooden stake or two.

No word on when the series will premier but best believe we’ll be tuning in when it hits the airwaves.

Are you looking forward to the new Castlevania series? Let us know in the comment section below.