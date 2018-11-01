Netflix Renews ‘Castlevania’ For Third Season [Video]

Fans of the animated Castlevania can breath a collective sigh of relief. The hit anime series has been renewed for another season.

Deadline is exclusively reporting that the series will be brought back by Netflix. Originally launched in July 2017, the cartoon centers on protagonist Trevor Belmont who’s wife is burned at the stake after false accusations of witchcraft. Dracula declares that the citizens of Wallachia will have to pay by death for the witchery. He thus summons a legion of demons to overtake the town.

To avenge her death and bring back order to the Wallachia Belmont teams up with magician Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s dhampir (result of a vampire and human union) son Alucard. The series is based on the classic 1990 video by Konami Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. Season 2 was just launched in late October and has already been met with critical response from fans and critics.

Castlevania is directed by Sam Deats of Meet The Patels fame and features voice work by Richard Armitage (Ocean’s 8) and Graham McTavish (Creed). A date for season 3 has yet to be set. You can watch the trailer for Castlevania season 2 below.

Photo: Netflix