HHW Gaming: Blizzard Hosting ‘Overwatch 2’ Reveal Event

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Overwatch 2 was teased by Blizzard during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and now Blizzard is giving us a more detailed look at the upcoming game.

“You’re not going to want to miss the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event.”

Since being revealed in 2019, Overwatch fans have been thirsty to learn more about the highly anticipated sequel. It’s been a slow drip with Blizzard dropping bits and pieces until the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase.

Ahead of the Overwatch 2 launching in “early access” with the PvP portion now being free-to-play, Blizzard announced an Overwatch 2 reveal event that promises to

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting the moment we can show you all the things we have been creating, so mark your calendars, set your alarms, and don’t miss out!” Blizzard wrote in a blog post announcing the reveal event.

This Is Only The Beginning For Overwatch 2

Blizzard also promises more transparency during the Overwatch 2’s development process revealing “there were multiple balance patches throughout the beta” and “even a few new abilities like Zenyatta’s Snap Kick passive.” But Blizzard says it has only “scratched the surface” with OverWatch 2 and claims “this is the beginning of everything we have in store for the game.”

The blog post didn’t give away too many details about the reveal event, but you can be sure we will learn about new heroes and returning fan favorites. Fans met one new hero, the Junker Queen, so expect to learn more about the tank-class character.

We also expect to learn more about the new seasonal content road map, the new story missions, and much more when the reveal event goes down Thursday, June 16, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

You can watch the reveal event on the PlayOverwatch Youtube(opens in new tab) and Twitch(opens in new tab) channels.

—

Photo: Blizzard