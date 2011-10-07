Drake, Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky Announce Club Paradise Tour

Drake Announces Club Paradise Tour
Drake is teaming up with some of rap’s biggest newcomers for a tour.
The October’s Very Own singer has announced his Club Paradise tour comprised of six tour dates featuring himself, ASAP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar.
The tour will kick off November 9 in Columbus, Ohio.
Check out Drake’s Club Paradise tour dates below.
11/09/11 – Schottenstein Center [Columbus, OH]
11/10/11 – Bryce Jordan Center [University Park, PA]
11/13/11 – Assembly Hall [Champaign, IL]
11/15/11 – Fairfax, VA – Patriot Center
11/19/11 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
11/20/11 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit LiveNation.
