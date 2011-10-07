Drake, Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky Announce Club Paradise Tour



Drake Announces Club Paradise Tour

Drake is teaming up with some of rap’s biggest newcomers for a tour.

The October’s Very Own singer has announced his Club Paradise tour comprised of six tour dates featuring himself, ASAP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar.

The tour will kick off November 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

Check out Drake’s Club Paradise tour dates below.

11/09/11 – Schottenstein Center [Columbus, OH]

11/10/11 – Bryce Jordan Center [University Park, PA]

11/13/11 – Assembly Hall [Champaign, IL]

11/15/11 – Fairfax, VA – Patriot Center

11/19/11 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

11/20/11 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit LiveNation.