Preview of Kanye’s New Book Hits The Net

Although his latest tour was cancelled, Kanye West’s 2008 ‘Glow In The Dark’ tour was a huge success. The national tour raked in millions in sales and featured Ye working alongside Rihanna, N.E.R.D. and Lupe Fiasco. Now Ye’s preparing to release a new book cataloging his days on the road.

Titled, ‘Kanye West: Glow In The Dark’, the book will be 288 pages of photos from the tour. According to the publisher of the book, Rozzoli, the book chronicles his life on tour and includes a CD with previously unreleased instrumentals from the show. Also in the book are sketches of ideas Ye drew up, costume designs and photos of his performance.

All the photos are credited to Nabil Elderkin who directed Kanye’s “Paranoid” and “Welcome To Heartbreak” videos.

His previous book was titled ‘Thank You and You’re Welcome.’ The literary project featured what he calls “Kanyeisms” and he worked alongside author J. Sakiya Sandifer. That book was released earlier this year.