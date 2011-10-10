Belgian Choreographer Bashes Beyonce For Stealing Dance Moves, “This Is Plagiarism” [Video]

A Belgian choreographer is calling out Beyonce for stealing her signature dance moves in her new video.

As previously reported, the singer recently released her “Countdown” video that shows off her pregnant belly while she engages in a series of intricate dance steps.

Soon after however, a video surfaced accusing Bey of ripping off choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker of Belgium.

After seeing the video for herself, De Keersmaeker is speaking out against Bey and calling the obvious copycatting “rude” and “plagiarism.”

Speaking to a Danish blog she said,

“I didn’t know anything about this. I’m not mad, but this is plagiarism.”

She also denounced statements that she should be “honored” to have Beyonce emulating her moves and added that she’s seen school children do a “more beautiful” rendition.

“What’s rude is that they don’t even bother about hiding it. They seem to think they could do it because it’s a famous work … Am I honoured? Look I’ve seen local school kids doing this. That’s a lot more beautiful.”

This is the second time this year that Beyonce’s been accused of copying other people.

She was previously scolded for stealing Italian pop star Lorella Cuccarini‘s routine for her Billboard Awards performance in May.

Check out a side-by-side of Bey and Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker below.

Did she jack her dances?