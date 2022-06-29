Rapper Big Boi and Sherlita Patton Divorce, Keep Things Classy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the end of an era for Big Boi and his family. The OutKast rapper and his now ex-wife Sherlita Patton, have officially divorced, and they are doing their best to avoid any messiness.

TMZ reports that legal documents confirm the once happy couple’s divorce was completed in May, after Big Boi filed for divorce in April. Already living apart, the filing reportedly said there was “no reasonable hope of reconciliation”

The couple originally came close to calling it quits back in 2013, when Sherlita filed for divorce. However, despite vows to battle over every red cent, they were able to reconcile, temporarily, a year later. However, it apparently wasn’t smooth sailing for very long.

Says TMZ: