Beats By Dre Holiday Collection

Dr. Dre unveiled the Holiday Collection of his Beats By Dre headphones yesterday (October 11) in New York City.

Flanked by Interscope chairman and business partner, Jimmy Iovine, Dre showed off the new line of his expensive ear speakers including wireless on-ear Bluetooth headphones and a portable iPod speaker dock.

Check out pics from the event below:

1 2 3 4 5Next page »