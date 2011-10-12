Chris Brown And Bow Wow Spend $5,000 On Strippers, Bow Shoots New Video [Photos]

Chris Brown & Bow Wow — $5,000 Stripper Tippers

Chris Brown and Bow Wow stopped in Miami during the F.A.M.E tour and let it all hang out at King Of Diamonds, the largest strip club in the world spending over $5,000 each on a few strippers according to TMZ.

Sources report that there were at least three strippers that got a minimum of $5,000 in take home money last Wednesday. The two young ballers are joining the ranks of the rainmakers that do it big in Miami’s famed spot.

Outside of that, Shad is still on a mission to prove that he’s Underrated and his new LP is coming on December 6th. Until then here’s a few photos of Chris and Bow Weezy celebrating life and some of the video shoot for the single, “Sweat.”

