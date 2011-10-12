CLOSE
Diddy’s Credit Card Info Stolen

Diddy’s Black Card Numbers Stolen

Diddy is the latest person to fall victim to credit card fraud, now that TMZ reports that numbers were stolen off his credit card.

According to TMZDiddy’s on a mission to find the person who stole the numbers to his personal American Express Black Card and posted them on a web site.

Not only was Diddy’s credit card info stolen, the mogul’s personal phone numbers, and passport were also posted online.

Diddy is launching an internal investigation to find out who’s responsible.

In addition to posting his info, the site claims that Diddy’s a member of the Illumnati.

A rep for Diddy declined comment

