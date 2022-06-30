Danny Brown Accuses Die Antwoord Member Of Sexual Assault

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Danny Brown, the talented rapper and media figure came forth recently to discuss a harrowing incident that we must warn might be triggering to some. The Detroit wordsmith accused a member of the South African group Die Antwoord of sexual assault during a recent podcast appearance.

Brown, 41, was a guest on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast sharing his tales of life on the road, groupies, and other related factors of his musical career. However, the conversation turned to a darker moment when Brown shared that Ninja, one half of Die Antwoord, tried to come on to him without consent.

The incident occurred at an afterparty after one of Die Antwoord’s shows in Paris, France with Brown saying that Ninja invited him to the event via a private message. However, Brown claims that the energy was off between the pair by way of the direct message and only went downhill from there.

Brown claims that Ninja sat on his lap at the venue and tried to kiss him, and then alleged that Ninja offered a threesome with his Die Antwoord partner and mother of his child, Yolandi Visser.

As the conversation rolls on, Brown explains that Ninja has offered up Visser in similar situations before and that he began to feel threatened to the point he was ready to violently defend himself. Brown says after drinking heavily and wrestling with the anger of being assaulted, he found his wits and decided not to cause Ninja physical harm.

The Danny Brown 2 Bears, 1 Cave interview can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty