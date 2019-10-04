Danny Brown Drops Q-Tip Executive Produced LP ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’ & Early Returns Are Solid

Danny Brown has captivated audiences for the better part of the past decade with one of the zaniest and elastic rhyme flows in Hip-Hop. With his latest album,uknowhatimsayin¿, the Detroit wordsmith proves yet again that his endless array of schemes and ideas are still there while toning it down for those who haven’t experienced the “Hybrid” in times past.

The uknowhatimsayin¿ project is the fifth release for Brown, following 2016’s amazing and frenzied Atrocity Exhibition. With the latest album, the guiding hand of the legendary Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest tempers some of Brown’s usual vocal ticks in favor of focused rhyming. In interviews, Brown, who has an outsized personality, likened the album to a stand-up comedy record and the first two singles “Dirty Laundry” and “Best Life” gave many a glimpse of what was to come.

Via social media, most especially Twitter, fans are chiming in with their thoughts and most of the early returns are expectedly solid. We’ve collected some of those responses below, along with streaming options to hear uknowhatimsayin¿.

—

Photo: Getty