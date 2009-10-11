Where Are You Yeezy? Kanye West Tries To Find Himself In India

I don’t know about you but I feel like I saw this coming a mile away. Recently named one of MTV’s “Hottest MCs in the Game”, Kanye West was also nominated for a whopping nine awards Saturday evening on October 10, but he did not show up to the 4th Annual BET Hip Hop Awards.

The word is after the Taylor Swift-gate Ye was going to take some time off. Then came news of Kayne backing out of the highly anticipated Fame Kills Tour with Lady Gaga and the never ending photo ops with Amber Rose.

Now Kayne is reportedly spending a month at a Hindu retreat in India.

There has been a lot of speculation about some of the choices Kanye West has been making in his life since the death of his mother in 2007 due to complications during surgery. Some say the 32 year old Ye has lost his way.

It seems West is taking some time out now for a religious retreat to reassess his life at a Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry, a small coastal town in South India. According to an inside source he sees his life going in the wrong direction and feels badly about the VMA’s incident.

I knew Kanye was headed for a sabbatical when I heard the Beyonce “Ego” Remix featuring the Chi-town rapper. These lyrics made me think he was headed for disaster.



Now im standing next to Jay who standing next to B

Could’ve been anywhere in the world but you’re here with me

That’s good for my ego, ha ha, me and my ego

And he go everywhere we go

My ego is my imaginary friend

He was with me when I was only imagining

I had dreams of the league,

one day I’d play Kobe or walk up to Puff

and he would really know me.

Couldn’t let the dream killers kill my self-esteem.

Or use the arrogance as the steam that power my dreams and my ego

It’s a celebrity like this that ends up collapsing under the weight of stuff like this. His celebration of ego had me visualizing Kanye on top of a mountain in Tibet sitting with monks, trying to find out the meaning of life and the right size for the ego. He’d put on one of their robes and drink goji berry juice.

After coming down from that thin, enlightening mountain air and getting back to his celebrity he would blog about how everybody should try goji berry juice and meditate. Maybe even throw it in a song or too and make you feel pedestrian for now being up on this new, hot ancient freshness like him.

Surely he would slip into excesses and attention whoreiness again but he’d take another sabbatical before the next album and repeat the process again.

Ok, so I was off a bit about the country. Also, I thought this “breakdown” would happen sooner, with emotional lower stakes in the media’s response to his actions and that he would be back to being the Kanye South Park loved to make fun of by now.

I’ll bet he is going through a rough time right now and a retreat would probably be good for him. I in no way want to make light of what Kanye West must be feeling right now and I think the loss of his mother plays a big role in this.

Hopefully he can come back an even more refreshing and creative Kanye than the one the won us over with his debut The College Dropout in 2004. Hopefully he will be more at peace but still outspoken and eager as ever…and probably with a song like Alanis Morrissette’s thanking India.