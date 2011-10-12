Lil B Releases ‘The Silent President’ Mixtape [Download Link]

Lil B’s The Silent President Mixtape
Lil B’s I’m Gay album bricked earlier this year but that hasn’t stopped The Based God from his presidential campaign push.
After release a new mixtape The Black Flame nearly one month ago, Lil B is back with another new tape for Based God fans.
The Silent President is 14-track, all Lil B and no features.
Scroll down to check out The Silent President. Swag.
1. Great China Sea
2. Black And White
3. Silent President
4. Mom Stressed Out
5. December 1989
6. Cap Pillah
7. The Original
8. The Based One
9. Same Place
10. Got You One
11. Beat The Cancer
12. Start Fishing
13. BasedGod 50
14. Stangz
