Asher Roth Disses Obama, Should Focus On Getting A Twitter Publicist Instead

Rap newcomer Asher Roth had this to say about President Obama winning the Nobel Peace Prize:

Didn’t know you could win the peace prize by just talking Shyte…I’m all for “hope” and “progress” but people have been dedicating their lives for peace – actions speak louder than words – my opinion only…@Cpetty281 I disagree, I think change starts at the basement level – change starts with us, the people – were being manipulated Has nothing to do with “Obama” and everything to do with the “Peace Prize” – change starts with us, the people – who’s gon wake up first? Seek truth.

President Obama described himself as surprised and deeply humbled. So in response to the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s it seems people have broken down into 3 camps.

The first, those who hate this decision.

The second, those who like this decision.

The third, those who are pretty confused.

I’d venture to guess most are in that last group, including President Obama, based on his speech about the news and how long it took him to make it.

I was a bit confused to at first too because he is a war president, but then things made more sense to me. I don’t think this award was given to President Obama based on rhetoric. I think it’s more so based on his campaign, his goals for peace, his stance on climate change and a big fat f*** you to 2 time president George W. Bush.

This award pushes and supports President Obama in a way Black people, Latinos, progressives and young people could not. Now before the whole world it’s his honor and his burden. He is going to feel pressured to live up to it and he should.

There are people that agree with Asher Roth but would never say it like that especially with the track record Asher has of suffering from the dreaded foot-in-mouth-disease.

This is by far not one of the smartest things this rapper has ever said on Twitter in reference to someone Black. His past comments include this in reference to Don Imus’s infamous statements about the Rutgers ladies basketball team:



“Been a day of rest and relaxation — sorry twitter hanging with nappy headed hoes.”

He quickly apologized on Twitter then went on to make other ridiculous statements in interviews like this one with the Canadian Press:

“…All these black rappers – African rappers – talking about how much money they have. ‘Do you realize what’s going on in Africa right now?’ It’s just like, ‘You guys are disgusting…”

Maybe Asher Roth should focus on actually making good rap that people who know rap can like instead of riding the wave of MTV cosigns.

A few more suggestions for Asher Roth: Listen to “Love Me, I’m A Liberal” by Phil Ochs (lyrics)

Take note that it is October 2009 and ask yourself if you’ll be around next year.

Also, consider getting a good publicist to help transcribe your thoughts on Twitter into something less offensive to the Black people you claim to care about.