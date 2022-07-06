Young Guru Posts His Top 5 Philadelphia Rap Songs

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith unnecessarily slapping fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth at the Oscar Awards might’ve made fans sour on the rapper slash actor in a heartbeat, but not Young Guru.

According to the 2Cool2Blog, Jay-Z’s studio engineer extraordinaire took to his IG account to list his top 5 Philadelphia rap songs which included cuts from Will Smith, Meek Mill, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Peedie Crackk, and Schoolly D. Writing the songs and stating that it was placed in “No Order,” Guru named Fresh Prince’s “Summertime,” Freeway & Beanie Sigel’s “What we do,” Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares,” Schoolly D’s “PSK,” and Freeway & Peedi Crack’s “Flipside” as his five favorite Philly songs.

It’s actually spelled Peedi Crakk, but it’s been a minute since we’ve seen his name on anything so we can’t blame Guru for not remembering that.

While the list is impressive and respectable, we can’t help but feel that The Roots should’ve made the cut. We know everyone has their own personal choices and opinions on what and who they feel should be on their top 5 lists, but seriously, not Roots? No Black Thought? We’re lowkey surprised.

Regardless of who didn’t make the cut, these songs are actual bangers so we can’t complain or be mad at the man’s choices.

Check out the aforementioned songs below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Young Guru’s top 5 Philly songs list in the comment section below.

—

Photo: Getty