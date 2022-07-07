Dad Raps: Nick Cannon Drops Bars On Fatherhood & More Via L.A. Leakers Freestyle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon has heard the critique from far and wide regarding his busy foray into fatherhood, and in every recent media appearance the subject comes up. During a recent freestyle, the prolific dad of seven delivered bars regarding his parental status, the fact it’s all good with his family, and more.

Nick Cannon, 41, made a stop by the Power 106 FM studios with the L.A. Leakers and unleashed some bars that he later dedicated to his children. Cannon currently has seven children between several women and is expecting an eighth child this year. The popular entertainer faced heavy scrutiny for creating what outside observers framed as broken families, but it’s clear in the verse that Cannon is as involved a father as he can be.

“I gotta say something to all of my kids / Your daddy gonna love you whatever it is,” Cannon raps, adding later in the verse, “All of my children will always be friends / Even if their mamas not in agreeance.”

Cannon insists in the freestyle over UGK’s classic “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” that there’s no beef between the mothers but that they’d rather stay out of the public eye. Cannon’s eldest children are twins he fathered with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two children with model Brittany Bell and twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Nick’s son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, unfortunately, passed away at just five months. He is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi.

Check out Nick Cannon delivering his double-time fatherhood freestyle flow with the L.A. Leakers squad in the clip below.

—

Photo: Getty