Cam’ron And Queen Latifah Form New Film Company



Cam’ron and Queen Latifah Collaborate On New Film Company

According to AllHipHop.com, rapper Cam’ron has formed a new joint venture with Queen Latifah and business partner Shakim Compere.

The company named KFU Productions pulls together Jacob York’s Killa Films and Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Films, both of which are teaming up to produce the movie “Percentages” starring Cam’ron himself.

As previously reported, Latifah’s Flavor Unit is also responsible for the VH1 hit “Single Ladies.”

Speaking on the new film, Jacob York released a statement saying,

“Cam did the story, and then we brought in a writer to really tighten the script. The movie was originally supposed to be the follow up to Killa Season, but we decided to make a brand new movie since the script was so good.”

No word on the next film Cam’ron may be starring in.