Lil Wayne Talks With Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, Says He Hasn’t Heard Drake or Nicki Minaj’s Albums

Lil Wayne Hot 97 Interview With Angie Martinez

In addition to touring across the country on his I Am Still Music tour, Lil Wayne is speaking on his Young Money protégés Drake and Nicki Minaj and revealing that he has yet to listen to either one of their albums.

The YM head visited Hot 97 New York Tuesday and chatted with Angie Martinez on a number of topics.

When Martinez brought up the platinum sales of Drake’s Thank Me Later and Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday however, Wayne revealed that he had yet to listen to either one.

“I never heard Drake’s album. I never heard Nicki’s album. I swear to God. I work too hard,” He revealed.

He also added that he’s sure neither one of them would be surprised by the news and hopes they don’t take it the wrong way.

“They would probably guess it. I’m always focused on something and it captures my whole attention, I can’t do nothing else. Drake and Nick, don’t take that no kinda way.”

In addition to speaking on Drake and Nicki, Wayne also revealed that his favorite television show is “Jersey Shore.”

Weezy sang praises to Jersey Shore star Vinny for rocking a “Free Weezy” shirt and added that Jenni a.k.a. “J-Woww” ‘could get it.’

“I just started watching ‘Jersey Shore…The other day, Vinny had a ‘free Weezy’ shirt on. I rock with Vinny. I like Dina and Angelina and Jenny. Now, if I catch one of them, it’s on. I like Dina’s swag cause she’s loud. Jenny, she could get it. When she goes out and throws them dresses on, she could get it.”

Before leaving, Weezy also revealed a little known fact, that Minaj’s hit “Did It On Em” was originally scheduled to be his but her final version came out “better.”