South African Netflix Star Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi Has Died

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Busi Lurayi, a South African movie and stage actor, suddenly died over the weekend according to a statement from the agency that repped her. Lurayi might be best known to American audiences for her star turn in the Netflix comedy series, How To Ruin Christmas.

As reported via Sowetan Live, a South African outlet, reported on Lurayi’s passing after the actor’s talent agency, Eye Media Artists, issued a statement on behalf of the Lurayi family.

From Eye Media Artists:

Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.

“We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.

Lurayi appeared in several stage production and the aforementioned How To Ruin Christmas, and she worked beyond her home country as well. She appeared on the American series ER according to IMDB in 2006. In 2019, Lurayi appeared in the stage play Nina Simone Four Women in the titular role.

Busi Lurayi was 36.

—

Photo: Instagram