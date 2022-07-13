Cardi B Sports Call Of Duty Necklace In “Hot Sh*t” Video ft. Lil Durk & Kanye West

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Who knew Cardi B was a gamer?

Well, she probably isn’t but that’s not keeping her from rocking a one-of-a-kind Call of Duty Ghost Necklace in her latest visuals to “Hot Sh*t.” Designed by Omar The Jeweler, the piece was made specifically for Cardi in this video. As to whether or not she actually partakes in the popular game at home or online is anyone’s guess but the joint looks hella official. Y’all know gamers who balling gonna follow suit though.

Getting her Matrix on and walking on skyscrapers before letting Lil Durk and Kanye West take over the clip, Cardi B slays it with her next level outfits and presence. For the record, though we think it’s Kanye West in the video, he never shows his face as it’s covered with a wild mask throughout. That being said, we don’t know who else would work those spaceman stripper boots in public other than Ye so it might very well be him. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals to “Hot Sh*t” below and let us know your thoughts on the clip in the comments section below.