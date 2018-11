Diddy Hosts BET Hip-Hop Awards Party



Diddy took over Atlanta this weekend for BET’s annual Hip-Hop awards weekend.

The Ciroc vodka head welcomed over 2000 BET award attendees to the city’s REIGN Nightclub compliments of Alex Gidewon and AG Entertainment.

Included in that list of guests was Toya Wright, her husband Memphitz and Busta Rhymes.

Check out Mr. ‘Take That, Take That’ partying courtesy of ATLPics.net.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »