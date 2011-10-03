T.I. and Diddy Host BET Hip-Hop Awards After Party, Diddy Calls Out Non-Ciroc Drinkers [Photos/Video]

T.I. hosted a BET Hip-Hop Awards after party in Atlanta Saturday at The Compound nightclub.

Alongside the Bad Boy mogul, the two welcomed over 2500 guests including a slew of celebrities such as Young Jeezy, Pusha T, Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, Terrance J and Toya Carter.

Things tensed up at one point during the festivities, when Diddy became livid after some party goers were holding up Grey Goose instead of his signature liquor Ciroc.

Serious about his business affairs, Combs went off on the mic, throwing a drink across the room.

“Put that sh** down,” Diddy said. “It’s Ciroc Boys in The buildin’.”

Check out more photos from the party after the break.

