Snoop Dogg ft. October London “Touch Away,” Sean Paul ft. Gwen Stefani & Shenseea “Light My Fire” & More | Daily Visuals 7.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since Snoop Dogg acquired the rights to Death Row Records he’s been going hard dropping off new work from himself and other former Death Row alumni to get the brand buzzing and today he continues his grind.

Dropping off some new visuals for his October London assisted “Touch Away,” Snoop Dogg showcases the life he’s built for himself and his family as they enjoy beach front property overseas whenever he’s not rocking the crowd with his OG self. Snoop really living his best life out here.

Sean Paul meanwhile continues to try to regain that popularity that helped him soar to the top of the charts in the early 00’s and in his latest clip to “Light My Fire” hooks up with Gwen Stefani and Shenseea to turn up at a small house party where everyone’s twerking and bouncing to the beat. Gwen looks amazing for her age, b. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J.I., Muni Long ft. Saweetie, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. OCTOBER LONDON – “TOUCH AWAY”

SEAN PAUL FT. GWEN STEFANI & SHENSEEA – “LIGHT MY FIRE”

J.I. – “WINGS”

MUNI LONG FT. SAWEETIE – “BABY BOO”

MOZZY – “OPEN ARMS”

STEVE LACY FT. FOUSHEE – “SUNSHINE”

TOBE NWIGWE FT. FAT, 2 CHAINZ & CHAMILLIONAIRE – “BEEN BROKE”