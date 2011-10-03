CLOSE
Jay-Z Responds To Lil Wayne’s Diss, “That’s Sport, That’s Rap Music”

Jay-Z has blown off any negativity between him and Lil Wayne after the Young Money head released a diss track bashing him and his wife Beyonce.

As previously reported in Wayne’s”It’s Good” he raps,

“Talkin bout baby money? I got your baby money…kidnap your Beyotch get that how much you love your lady, money.”

According to Jay-Z however it’s no big deal and it’s all just part of the game.

He tells MTV,

“That’s sport, that’s rap music. Nothing is going to change but the participants. I don’t even see why that’s news.”

Check out Jay talking Lil Wayne’s diss below.

Close