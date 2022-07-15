Planet Yuck: Elon Musk’s Father Confirms 2nd Child With Stepdaughter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The estranged father of billionaire Elon Musk shares one thing in common with him, evidenced by his confirmation of having a second secret child with his own stepdaughter.

Errol Musk confirmed the shocking revelation to British tabloid The Sun on Wednesday (July 13th). The 76-year-old welcomed a baby girl with Jana Bezuidenhout in 2019, he said. “She wasn’t planned. But I mean, we were living together,” he said to the paper. “She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.” Rushi is the nickname for the couple’s first child, Elliot Rush, who was born in 2017. Errol seemed unabashed about the revelation, saying: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to. If I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist.”

The birth of Elliot Rush led to the bitter falling out between the Tesla CEO and his father in 2017. Elon felt it was reprehensible, as Jana is his stepsister through marriage, calling Errol a “terrible human being” in an interview with Rolling Stone that year. Errol Musk married Heide Bezuidenhout in 1979 after divorcing Made Hadelman Musk, with whom he had three children – Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

Errol didn’t disclose the name of his daughter, and he also admitted that he didn’t ask Jana for a DNA test to prove that he is the father of the child. “I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters … So it’s pretty obvious, you know.”, he said. The Musk patriarch’s confession comes one week after it was learned that Elon Musk fathered two children with an executive at Neuralink, his company devoted to artificial intelligence. The births occurred weeks before the second of his two children with now ex-girlfriend Grimes was born, making it ten children in total that he has fathered. So far, Elon Musk has made no public comment on the revelation.