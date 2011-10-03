Lil Wayne Gets An Audemars Watch From Birdman For His Birthday [Video]

Lil Wayne Gets An Audemars For 29th Birthday

Lil Wayne turned 29 last Tuesday and was spotted receiving a special gift from his “father” Birdman.

The Young Money head was recorded by Derick G receiving his birthday gift—a high-end and very expensive Audemars Piguet watch.

The Swiss watchmakers are known to make pieces that can cost over $400,000.

No word on how much the #1 Stunna dished out for Wayne’s piece.

Check out Wayne getting his Audemars below.