Diddy Apologizes For Nightclub Rant [Video]



Diddy Apologizes

Diddy has apologized for a rant he gave during the BET Hip-Hop Awards weekend in Atlanta.

As previously reported, the mogul was spotted alongside T.I. and Jeezy at Atlanta’s Club Compound when he suddenly lashed out at clubgoers for not drinking his Ciroc vodka.

“Put that sh** down! It’s Ciroc Boys in The buildin’. What you gonna do Beyotch?!”

Now that video of the incident has circulated across the net, Diddy is stepping up to apologize for his actions and released a series of tweets asking his followers for forgiveness.

Late Monday he tweeted saying,

T.I. was also seen on the video trying to calm Puff down saying,

“Puff you got too much money for that Shyte n*gga. Let that n*gga drink what the Fawk he wanna drink, Fawk that Shyte.”

If you missed it the last time, check out Puff going off at the Compound below.