J. Cole’s “Cole World: The Sideline Story” Debuts At Number 1

J. Cole’s Cole World Album Debuts At Number 1

J. Cole’s debut album has come in at #1 on the charts now that Soundscan confirms that he’s moved nearly 220,000 copies.

The rapper whose Roc Nation project dropped September 27 , has been surrounded by rumors that  he’d hit 220k sold in the first week.

While Cole didn’t make that number, he came exceptionally close; 217,825.

According to Neilsen Soundscan, J. Cole sold 93,174 digital and124,651 physical copies of the album.

Speaking on his success Cole took to Twitter to say,

