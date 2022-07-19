Xzibit Asks Court To Toss Ex’s Spousal Support Bid, Says She’s Living In His $3M Home With Boyfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Veteran West Coast rapper Xzibit says he is “struggling financially” and that’s why he has requested that a judge toss his estranged wife’s bid for spousal support—especially since she’s current;y living in his $3 million house with her boyfriend.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “Paparazzi” emcee’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Krista Joiner, filed legal documents seeking spousal support in their divorce proceedings, but X-to-the-Z says it’s simply not something he can afford nor should he have to pay it.

From TMZ:

According to the new docs, obtained by TMZ, Xzibit says he’s no longer the breadwinner he was before the divorce … claiming he hasn’t worked in Hollywood since 2019, isn’t getting any money from his cannabis ventures and lost tons of income when COVID scuttled the concert scene.

X says in the docs he’s “struggling to make ends meet at the same time trying to uphold being a public figure, pay my own expenses and provide for my son.”

Xzibit paints Krista as someone who is doing just fine without spousal support … he says her recent income was around $175,000 a year and claims she’s living in their home with her new boyfriend and the man’s kids.