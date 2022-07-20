Trevor Noah Throws Shade At Secret Service For Deleted Jan. 6 Texts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The recent controversy over the United States Secret Service stating that it had no text messages from January 6th as insurrectionists stormed the Capitol has raised many eyebrows – including that of Trevor Noah.

The host of The Daily Show touched upon the incident in his opening monologue during the episode that aired Tuesday night (July 19th). “Wow, this is so sad. The Secret Service lost all the texts from January 6th because they were doing a ‘device replacement program.’ What a perfect ― I mean terrible ― thing,” he quipped. “Why do I feel like this is the same kind of device replacement program you do when your partner asks you to explain where you were the other night?”

He continued, “It’s interesting how they say “once you delete a text, there’s no way to retrieve it. Yeah, once they delete a text it’s gone ‘cause best believe, if any of us deleted a text, the Secret Service would find it. They would find the s—t out of it.” Noah brought his point home with this comment: “Imagine, the U.S Capitol is being stormed by a mob of Facebook comments come to life, people are trying to hang the Vice President, and the Secret Service is texting?!!”

The Secret Service is under intense scrutiny after it was learned that they submitted only one text message thread to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the events of January 6th, 2021 after being served with a subpoena. The subpoena was issued after the committee was informed that texts on January 5th and 6th from members within the agency were deleted as part of a “device-replacement program.” In response, the National Archives and Records Administration issued a request on Tuesday to the Secret Service to investigate the “potential unauthorized deletion” of those messages.

Watch the entire monologue below.