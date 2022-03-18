Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s “K**n” Remark

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week Kanye West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his continued harassment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but also because he called Daily Show host, Trevor Noah a racial slur, and in the process violating Instagram’s policies on hate speech and bullying.

Now Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye’s slander and instead of clapping back with viciousness, Noah empathetically explained why it hurts him to see how far Kanye has fallen over the years. According to the Huffpost, the comedian took the high road in this situation and commented on Ye’s post before it was taken down due to the suspension and in it he poured his heart out about why it hurt to see Ye come for him especially in the racial tone he did.

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies,” Noah commented on West’s post before offering several other specific ways the rapper’s work has affected him.”