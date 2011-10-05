CLOSE
Ciara, Kanye West Wear Costumes For Fashion Week Party In Paris [Photos]

Kanye, Ciara Party During Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Ciara, among others, showed up for Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld’s Irreverent Dinner held during Paris’ Fashion Week.

Apparently Halloween themed, Ci Ci arrived with Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci dressed as one of the bloodsucking members of the undead.

Kanye showed up as, well, Kanye.

Others in attendance included Uma Thurman, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg.

Close