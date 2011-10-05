Jay-Z Congratulates J. Cole On Album Sales

Jay-Z Congratulates J. Cole

Jay-Z has extended congratulations to his protege J. Cole for selling nearly 220,000 copies of his album.

As previously reported Cole’s album is #1 on Billboard after moving 217,825 copies in its first week.

Now Jigga Man’s speaking out on his success and released a statement saying,

“J. Cole’s success is testament to amazing artist development and Cole’s hard work. I want to congratulate him on a #1 album and more importantly a great body of work.”

J. Cole’s manager Mark Pitts, President of Urban Music, Sony / JIVE Records also released a statement saying,

“J Cole personifies humility and grace with edge and depth. As an MC, his point of view speaks to and represents me. I’m proud and blessed to be a part of his journey!”

J. Cole is currently continuing on his Cole World world tour dates.

Check out our exclusive with him below: