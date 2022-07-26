HHW Gaming: Verizon’s Xbox All Access Program Will Help You Get Your Hands On Microsoft’s Next-Gen Consoles

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Are you still looking for an Xbox Series X or Series S console? Verizon might be your best bet, thanks to its new Xbox All Access program.

Xbox All Access Launches On Thursday

Tuesday (Jul.26), Verizon announced that starting Thursday (Jul.28), it will be teaming up with Microsoft to get Xbox’s next-gen console into the homes of Verizon customers via its new Xbox All Access program.

The program will be available in select stores and online and will get customers an Xbox Series X or Series S and access to hundreds of games and day one releases via Xbox Game Pass.

Per Verizon:

Join Xbox All Access and get the option of either an Xbox Series S or Series X and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — allowing you to play a library of hundreds of high-quality games on your consoles, select Smart TVs, PCs, mobile devices or tablets — for as low as $24.99 a month for 24 months and 0% APR.

Did we mention the games? Because there’s a ton of them. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a massive library of new and existing titles, and you can play new releases from Xbox Game Studios on day one. Enjoy hundreds of high-quality games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership.

Verizon also announced deals on select video game accessories that will take your Xbox gaming experience to the next level.

Purchase Xbox All Access and get 50% off an Xbox Elite controller.

Get $40 off the Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset when you buy the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99 retail).

Save 25% off Razer Xbox Wolverine V2 controller and Kaira headset bundle.

This isn’t the first time Verizon offered a next-gen console to its customers. Last year telecommunications company announced it would be offering PS5 consoles to its customers.

Photo: JUNG YEON-JE / Getty