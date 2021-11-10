HHW Gaming: Still Looking For A PS5? Verizon Might Be Your Saving Grace, But There Is A Catch

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Purchasing a PS5 is still more complicated than acquiring a platinum trophy in your favorite PS5 game, but Verizon could make that mission a little bit easier.

Tuesday (Nov.9), PC Mag reported that Verizon would be selling PS5 consoles, a strange step for the mobile phone service provider. Speaking with the website, a spokesperson for the company confirmed the news saying, “In the near future, Verizon will be selling a very limited quantity of Sony PlayStation 5 consoles in a handful of pilot stores and online. Inventory will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The spokesperson also revealed that consoles will not be available for everyone telling PC Mag, “Online customers must have an existing, post-paid Verizon wireless account to purchase a PS5 console online, subject to availability and existing inventory.”

As to why the company is selling PS5 consoles, the spokesperson added, “Verizon is further establishing itself as the go-to-source for all things gaming, including 5G and gigabit connectivity, the latest accessories, and the most popular consoles available today.”

The confirmation comes after a Twitter user who does the lord’s work by tracking PS5 stock shared in a tweet that listings for the highly sought-after next-gen console went up on Verizon’s e-commerce site. “I have no idea when they will drop, they loaded backend data a couple weeks ago and knew these listings would be up soon,” @LordofRestocks stated.

The Sony PlayStation 5 Console Disc Edition and Digital Edition listings are live but are currently sold out. Verizon also didn’t share when the consoles release on its website. It would be a safe bet to assume that it definitely sent a notice to its customers alerting them.

We’re always here for another option in helping folks get their hands on a PS5 console. For more tips and tricks that will aid you in your search to help you get a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas, you can head here.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty