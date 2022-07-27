Take That: Fivio Foreign Reveals He Signed To Ma$e For $5K

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Industry rule 4080 still rings true almost 32 years later. Fivio Foreign has revealed he signed to MA$E for only a mere $5000.

As per Hip Hop N More the drill rapper wasn’t moving tactfully early on in his career. In a recent visit to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast he discussed his business dealings with the former Bad Boy Entertainment talent. He explained he did a song called “Blixky Inna Box” with Jay Dee and Dee Savv which piqued Betha’s interest in all three MC’s. He went on to explain that he signed with him during their first meeting. “The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t, You buggin,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it” he said.

Naturally Wallo, who champions for artists and entrepreneurship, was visibly disappointed by the admission. He went on to ask how long the $5000 lasted him and as expected it went quick. “That sh*t hit. I thought that sh*t was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That sh*t ain’t last two weeks,” he continued. “Mase know the business. He really know the business a lot. I didn’t know nothing,” Fivio added. “He was fake trying to explain it to me. ‘You get to keep this. I get to keep 30 percent of this.’ I was like aight, whatever.”

You can see Fivio discuss the finesse below. MA$E has yet to respond to the allegations.