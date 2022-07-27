Ditta & Dave East “Through The Fire,” NBA YoungBoy “She Want Chanel” & More | Daily Visuals 7.27.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The drill rap scene in New York City has been steadily bubbling for a hot minute and though Fivio Foreign’s been the most visible artist on the scene that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for the next man to shine.

The latest artist to give drill rap a spin is Ditta who links up with Dave East for the visuals to “Through The Fire” where the two men take to the projects to pour up and turn up with their crews and have a few shorties twerking on the ave.

From the East to the South, NBA YoungBoy continues to shoot clips in the comfort of his own home and in his clip to “She Want Chanel” goes the comedic route and uses fake teeth and a nerd outfit to show a different side of him we may never see in person.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Icewear Vezzo featuring Key Glock, Autumn Marini featuring Kodak Black, and more.

DITTA & DAVE EAST – “THROUGH THE FIRE”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “SHE WANT CHANEL”

ICEWEAR VEZZO FT. KEY GLOCK – “WHATEVER”

AUTUMN MARINI FT. KODAK BLACK – “DON’T STOP”

REASON – “BARELY MISS”

FETTY LUCIANO – “THE INFLUENCE”

B-LOVEE – “HITLIST”

MORI BRISCOE – “MILITANT”

CEO TRAYLE – “DRILLC4”