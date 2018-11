Juvenile “Rejuvenation” Cover

Juvenile is gearing up for the release of his 9th studio album as he reunites with Mannie Fresh behind the boards.

Juve collaborated with Rick Ross for the lead-off single “Power” which will be dropping next week.

Peep the album cover which is slated to drop in December.

Earlier this week we showed you Juvenile in the studio with Mannie Fresh and Mystikal. In case you missed click the link below.

Mannie Fresh, Mystikal & Juvenile In The Studio [Video]