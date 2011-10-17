Drake Acts Funny In Two ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skits [Video]

Drake Joins “Saturday Night Live” Cast For Digital Short And Weekend Update Skits

Drake not only hit the stage with Nicki Minaj on Saturday Night Live to perform his two singles from Take Care, he also put his acting chops to work in a digital short with Andy Samberg and on Weekend Update with Seth Meyers.

Drizzy is familiar with being in front of the camera acting since he got his start on Degrassi High, but his performance of the Halloween-inspired song “Bag Jacking” with cast member Jay Pharoah as one of two teenagers dressed as werewolves was all about humor.

See for yourself if the range of interviews with Drake from extremely brief to racist sparked a laugh.

Either way, he did a lot better than his Young Money counterpart Nicki who had a bunch of trouble with her lines when she jumped in a skit.